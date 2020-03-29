8 new COVID-19 cases in TN, including a 10-month-old child

While 4 patients in Erode have travel history to Delhi, Patient 43 from Coimbatore had come in contact with Patient 26.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the total in the state up to 50. This includes a 10-month-old baby.

Patient 43 is a 29-year-old woman from Coimbatore who came in contact with Patient 26. Patient 26 is the 63-year-old man who travelled along with two Thai nationals (Patients 5 and 6) and is under isolation at IRT Perundurai Medical College (IRTPMC), Perundurai. A total of 33 contacts were traced to Patient 26.

Patient 44 is a 58-year-old woman, Patient 45 a 10-month-old male child, and patient 43 a 52-year-old man. All three of them had come in contact with Patient 43. All four have been admitted at ESI, Coimbatore.

Patient 47 is a 45-year-old man, Patient 48 is a 48-year-old man, Patient 49 is a 67-year-old man and Patient 50 is a 62-year-old man. All four from Erode have travel history to Delhi and have been admitted at IRTPMC, Perundurai in Erode.

Beela Rajesh, TN Health Secretary in her latest press meet on the eight new cases said, “They were already under isolation. When they tested positive they have now been quarantined for treatment.”

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar tweeted that two patients have been discharged as recovered from Chennai. Both patients, who returned from the United States, were undergoing treatment in Stanley Medical Hospital.

Tamil Nadu currently has 17,000 beds to treat COVID-19. Omandur in Chennai, ESI Coimbatore, IRT Perundurai, Villupuram GH, Government Pentland Hospital Vellore, Pudukottai GH, Thiruvannamaly GH, Theni GH, Thanjavur Medical College (Old block), Thirunelveli GH and Madurai PMSSY are exclusive COVID-19 hospitals.

Chennai began its containment procedure in nine areas in the city on Sunday in which COVID-19 cases have been reported. This includes Arumbakkam and Purasawalkam in Zone 8, Santhome in Zone 9, Virugambakkam, Saidapet and West Mambalam in Zone 10, Porur in Zone 11, Alandur in Zone 12, and Kotturpuram in Zone 13.