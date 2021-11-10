8 flights at Chennai airport cancelled due to bad weather on Nov 10

The IMD has issued a red warning for Chennai on November 10 and 11.

news Chennai Rains 2021

With heavy rains predicted in Chennai on November 10 and 11, eight flights have been cancelled. Four flights scheduled to arrive at and four scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport on November 10, Wednesday have been cancelled due to bad weather. These were flights meant to to go to or arrive from Madurai (6E7593), Sharjah (G9473, G9474), Tiruchirappalli (6E7151, 6E7199) and Mumbai (6E5352, 6E5325). The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued a red warning for Chennai, as thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in isolated places in the city on Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11. The sky condition in the city is likely to be generally cloudy, the IMD has said.

With heavy rains expected in other parts of the state as well, the Tamil Nadu government declared holiday for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts. The delta districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to see thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, according to IMD.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi and Karaikal area, and light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of the districts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin.

#UPDATE | kindly take note of the flight cancellations at Chennai Airport today due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airlines for further updates. #Chennai #ChennaiRains @AAI_Official @IndiGo6E @airarabiagroup @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/ftT11uBqjt November 10, 2021

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said that the Governor RN Ravi has "urged the people of Tamil Nadu to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rain prediction by IMD in the next few days. In affected areas people may avoid non-essential movements and pre-empt untoward incidents."