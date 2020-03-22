7th case of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, traveller from Spain tests positive

Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar tweeted that the patient is currently undergoing treatment and is under isolation.

Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday. A traveller from Spain has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation. Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar tweeted that the patient is currently undergoing treatment under isolation. More details on this case are awaited.

On Saturday, three individuals were found to be positive for the virus. Two of them were Thai nationals while the third person is from New Zealand. The patients are all undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.

Health Minister, during his press meets, insisted that all cases in Tamil Nadu are patients with a travel history and community spread is not a problem in the state. The state is also yet to trace the source of infection for the Delhi patient, who became the state’s second case of COVID-19.

"You don't have to worry about it. We are tracing everyone he came in contact with. We don't want people to panic and that is why we aren't sharing those details of where he went in the city. You can be assured that we are not leaving anyone out," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar.

As per the media bulletin issued on March 21, 221 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries have been quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 54 are under hospital isolation in Tamil Nadu. The state has tested 412 samples for COVID-19 so far.

On Friday, as part of the ongoing efforts to control the spread of the virus, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the inter-state borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for vehicular movement. This will continue till March 31 and only vehicles involved in essential services of carrying milk, vegetables, medicines, etc will be allowed passage.

All services across the state have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, with the government cutting down the number of trains and buses into the state. In Chennai itself, the Metro rail will not function between 10 am and 4 pm.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, malls, theatres, parks, commercial establishments, etc have been shut down to avoid crowds from gathering. The state government has advised residents to strictly follow social distancing and work from home if their employer allows them to.