6802 Keralites return from other states, 2 flights to arrive on May 7

Those who have returned from hotspots will be quarantined for seven days in the state, with the exception of pregnant women who can self-isolate at home.

Two flights with Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) will be arriving on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. One flight will arrive from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, and the other, from Dubai to Kozhikode.

A total of 6,802 Keralites from other Indian states have returned to Kerala so far. These include 163 children, 47 people who have returned to the state seeking emergency treatment, and 66 pregnant women.

Those who have returned from COVID-19 hotspots will be quarantined for seven days in the state. However, pregnant women are exempted from being quarantined – they can go home and be in isolation. Others are required to be isolated in the common care facility.

The state has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that COVID-19 to make screening for COVID-19 mandatory at the point of boarding for those returning to India. Pinarayi wrote a letter in the same vein to the PM on Tuesday. “Those who return should take utmost care throughout the journey from the very beginning of the trip,” the CM said at the press meet on Wednesday.

However, thousands of NRKs are still stranded in several countries abroad. In the letter to the PM on Tuesday, Kerala government had said, “The total number of Pravasi Malayalees who have registered on the Norka website expressing their desire to return to Kerala is 4.42 lakhs. Out of this 1,69,136 persons constitute the priority group - people who had lost jobs, persons whose employment contract has not been renewed, those released from prison and awaiting deportation, pregnant women, children separated due to lockdown, persons whose visit visa has expired, students who have completed courses and whose visa has expired etc. As against this number, the Central Government has only approved the return of 80,000 Keralites.”

Further, Pinarayi also said that the media should exercise caution when reporting on NRIs and NRKs returning to India in terms of who they have met and so on. “Media should exercise self-restraint,” the CM said.

Efforts to bring back Keralites from different parts of India

Efforts are also being made to bring back Malayalis stuck in different parts of the country. So far, 4,298 people have returned to the state from Tamil Nadu, 2,120 from Karnataka, and 98 from Maharashtra.

Kerala government is also attempting to bring back stranded students from Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The demand is to arrange special non-stop trains for them, for which the state has written to the chief ministers of the four states in question.

"If a train is arranged from Delhi, the students stranded in other states could also board the train from Delhi and the other states concerned should take action to ferry them to Delhi. We have requested the Delhi Chief Minister to officially contact the railways for this,” Pinarayi said.