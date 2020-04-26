66 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, 13 are primary cases

1020 people have recovered out of 1885 COVID-19 cases.

Over a month since the nationwide lockdown was announced in India, as on April 26, Tamil Nadu has reported 64 new cases on Sunday, taking the state tally of novel coronavirus cases to 1885. Of this, 1020 people have recovered.

Of the 64 new cases, 28 are from Chennai and 15 from Madurai. Chennai is the stateâ€™s biggest hotspot of COVID-19 cases with 523 cases. This is followed by Coimbatore district with 141 cases and Tiruppur with 112 cases. 13 primary cases have been reported on Sunday alone and detailed investigations are in progress to track their source. The source of infection of one contact case, a 56-year-old male from Chennai is also being investigated.

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, making the total number of deaths, 24. A 42-year-old man admitted to a private hospital in Chennai died due to COVID-19 infection on April 25 at 4.30 pm.

Tamil Nadu has reported 110 COVID-19 cases in patients aged less than 12. Between ages 13 and 60, the state has reported 1554 cases and above 60, it has 221 cases. Under all age categories, the number of men infected exceeds the number of women.

Currently, 36 out of 37 districts in the state have at least one positive COVID-19 case. Krishnagiri is the only district to not have reported any COVID-19 case thus far. Other districts with one case each are Dharmapuri and Pudukottai.

Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga are â€˜Orange Zoneâ€™ districts having less than 15 cases. While Krishnagiri is the lone â€˜Green Zoneâ€™ district with no new cases in the last 28 days, all other districts in the state fall under â€˜Red Zoneâ€™ having more than 15 cases or cases doubling at a rate less than four days.

Tamil Nadu recorded its youngest victim to COVID-19 on Saturday. A 36-year-old male from Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district succumbed to the viral infection on April 24. Officials stated that the patient had comorbidities like hypothyroidism and obesity. Following his death, seven new cases emerged from Kancheepuram district, all from the same family of a vegetable vendor who had also visited Koyambedu market in Chennai.