62 more test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana, total at 333

The Health Department put the number of active cases at 289 after excluding 11 deaths and 33 patients who recovered and were discharged.

No death occurred in the state on Sunday, but neither were any patients discharged, a media bulletin said

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. He later said that the state government would firmly stand by the medical and health staff who are serving the patients.

"Medical and health staff are rendering great services to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government has given special focus on the protection of the staff and special measures have been taken for their health," an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

He said funds donated for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund should be utilised to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and medicines for the staff.

KCR also wanted officials to be ready with an action plan to combat any likely increase in the number of patients in future, the release added.

With 145 cases, Hyderabad tops the list of worst-hit districts in the state followed by Warangal Urban, which has reported 23 cases.

Officials said six labs were working round the clock in the state to meet the diagnostic demand.

Almost all deaths and a majority of positive cases are of those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. The Health Department said those attended the meet and their contacts were being tracked, tested and treated.

"Containment activity has been taken up in all the districts where the positive cases are reported," it said adding that till date there is no evidence of community transmission in the state.

