With the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, farmers across India are uncertain about the future as they have begun bearing the brunt of the pandemic. This fear, however, didn't stop a small-time farmer from Adilabad district in Telangana from doing his bit for the fight against the coronavirus.

Mora Hanmandlu, a farmer with less than four acres of land, donated Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Saturday. He handed over the cheque to the district collector and Superintendent of Police. Hanmandlu's humble gesture is bringing him praises from all quarters.

52-year-old Hanmandlu hails from Landa Sanghvi village in Adilabad rural mandal where he farms with his family of four. According to reports in local media, Hanmandlu had a humble journey to reach where he is now.

“I have been reading in newspapers about coronavirus and how the lockdown has been affecting the people. I know that the unprecedented move has stung millions of poor in the country. So, I decided to donate some money for the relief work,” he said.

Hanmandlu said that he had had a good crop this year and recently received money for the same. He said that he had discussed with his sons about the crisis that is affecting the society and decided to make a contribution for the welfare of the victims of COVID-19.

Speaking to Telugu daily Velugu, he said, “In my four acres of land, I got a good yield of crops and received the for it money as well. Due to the lockdown in the state, many poor are not able to get food. As my sons too suggested that we can help, we have decided to donate Rs 50,000.”

Hailing Hanmandlu as ‘citizen hero’, state Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted, “Mora Hanmandlu; a small farmer with a BIG heart. My #CitizenHeroes of the day He is from Adilabad Dist; owns a small extent of 4 and half acres of land which is the means of his livelihood Harvested his crop & decided to donate Rs. 50,000 to Corona relief measures”

Mora Hanmandlu; a small farmer with a BIG heart. My #CitizenHeroes of the day



He is from Adilabad Dist; owns a small extent of 4 and half acres of land which is the means of his livelihood



Harvested his crop & decided to donate Rs. 50,000 to Corona relief measures #Respect pic.twitter.com/2zVIHPtWvz — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 3, 2020

Even as political leaders, corporates, businesses, prominent personalities, cinema actors and others from various walks of life have been donating to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, several good Samaritans are providing food to the needy and vulnerable who are being affected due to the lockdown.