601 kg of silver and 8376 books: List of moveable assets in Jayalalithaa house

The Tamil Nadu government has released details of the movable properties of the former Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa's Poes Gardens residence, 'Veda Nilayam', which is in the process of being converted into a memorial. 25 items were listed after the inspection was done by the state government and the house possessed 4kg of gold and 601 kg of silver amongst other items, as per the list.

On Monday, the government announced that it had already paid Rs 67,88,59,690 to the city court to acquire the property and convert into a memorial. With this, the legal process for the takeover of Veda Nilayam, was completed, the state claimed. The former CM's legal heir, J Deepa and J Deepak, the government said, can claim their share of the money from the deposited amount. But with this transaction, the property which is 10 grounds and 322 square feet, had been acquired by the South Chennai tahsildar.

As per the official list of items released, the following were the 26 movable assets in the former CM's residence -

Gold (14 items) - 4 Kg and 372 grams

Silver (867 items) - 601 Kg and 424 grams

Silver Items - 162 items

Televisions - 11

Refrigerators - 10

Air Conditioners - 38

Furniture - 556

Kitchen Utensils - 6514

Kitchen Racks and Furniture - 12

Cutlery Items (Showcase) - 1055

Pooja Utensils - 15

Dress materials, towels, bedsheets, other

Clothes, pillow covers, curtains, footwear - 10438

Telephones and Mobile phones - 29

Kitchen electrical items - 221

Electrical accessories - 251

Books - 8376

Mementoes - 394

Documents like license, court documents and

IT statements - 653

Stationery items - 253

Furnishing accessories - 1712

Carry cases (suitcases) - 65

Cosmetic items - 108

Clocks - 6

Canon xerox machine - 1

Laser printer - 1

Miscellaneous items- 959

Total number of items: 32,721

The Madras High court, when naming Deepak and Deepa as legal heirs, suggested that the government drop its idea of a memorial and instead make Veda Nilayam the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. But the government decided against it.

The government, however, did follow the court's instruction on creating a Trust to manage the memorial. The Dr J Jayalalithaa Trust that had been formed will be led by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju and government officials including members and director of Information and Public relations were to head this foundation.

On May 27, the Madras High Court declared Deepak and Deepa were the legal heirs of J Jayalalithaa. The court had ruled that compensation to acquire the property should be determined and the amount should be paid to Deepa and Deepak