6 Kerala cops being probed for allegedly clicking selfie with Swapna Suresh at hospital

The six police officers were on duty when Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh she was hospitalised at the Thrissur Medical College.

The Kerala police have started a probe in the allegations raised against six police officers who were on security duty ate the Thrissur Government Medical College when gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh was admitted. It has been alleged that the police officers on duty clicked a selfie with Swapna Suresh.

A senior police official told PTI that disciplinary action will be taken in case the allegation is proved found true. "We have sought a report, based on which we will take action, if needed," the senior official told PTI.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP, had earlier raised allegations that Swapna Suresh tried to contact someone from a phone of a police officer or a nurse when she was admitted in the hospital after complaining of heart-related ailments. They also alleged that the police officers, who were posted there as part of the security of the accused, took a selfie with her.

"We have not received any complaint regarding the phone calls," said the official.

Swapna, one of the key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case, had been hospitalised twice in the last eight days.

"She had complained of uneasiness once again and after consulting with the prison doctors, we shifted her to the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur a day ago," a senior prison official said.

Earlier on September 7, she was admitted to the Medical College after she complained of chest pain and was discharged after six days. Her hospitalisation was marred by controversies after Congress MLA Anil Akkara alleged that she had met a Kerala Minister when she was hospitalised.

However, later, it was revealed that he himself had visited the hospital the day she was admitted. Akkara later claimed that he visited the hospital to make sure that "no one else visited her”.

Sources said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was planning to seek an explanation from the MLA on his visit to the hospital.

Swapna Suresh was arrested in connection with the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore at the International airport at Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. She is a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and is among the four accused booked by the NIA for smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage.

