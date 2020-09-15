Cops take selfie with Swapna Suresh in hospital, nurses accused of giving her phone

The presence of MLA Anil Akkara in the hospital soon after Swapna’s admission has also created controversy.

Controversies continue to erupt in the Kerala gold smuggling case after accused Swapna Suresh was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on September 7. A day after she was hospitalised, KT Ramees, another accused in the case, was also admitted in the same hospital following a stomach ache. But it was clarified that they both were admitted in different wards.

There were allegations that Swapna used the phone of some nurses in the hospital. However, the nurses said that they didn’t give their phone to the accused and that there was constant police presence near Swapna.

“There were three policewomen inside the ward and two officers outside the ward. Without their permission nobody can enter. Also, we gave the keys to all the rooms to the police on the first day itself. Even medicines were given in the presence of the police,” the nursing superintendent told the media on Tuesday.

Another allegation was against Congress MLA Anil Akkara who reached the hospital two hours after Swapna was admitted. However, the MLA said that he reached the hospital just to check who all were visiting. He said that there were chances for manipulations in the case, so being an MLA he was being vigilant.

“I’d done a Facebook live as soon as I saw the news that Swapna was shifted to the hospital. I’d warned that her safety was at stake while she was in the hospital. I contacted a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and informed him about this. I had also sent him my live video,” the MLA said.

He also alleged that there were some doubts about the visit of AC Moideen, Minister for Local Self Government, who attended a function in the hospital. The MLA alleged that a secret meeting was held in the hospital under the leadership of the minister.

Another controversy over Swapna’s treatment is that some of the police officers allegedly took a selfie with Swapna in the hospital. There are reports that six women police officers took selfies on their phone. Media reports also said that senior officials warned the women officers over this issue.

The policewomen themselves revealed the selfie to their colleagues. That is how the information was leaked and higher officials reportedly warned them.

Meanwhile, Swapna will undergo an echocardiogram on Tuesday as she was admitted following chest pain. An endoscopy test will be done for Ramees.