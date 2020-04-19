50 people test positive for coronavirus in Chennai, TN total at 1477 cases

Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 105 people being infected across the state. Out of the new infections, 50 patients belonged to Chennai alone. The stateâ€™s tally stands at 1477 of which Chennai has 285 COVID-19 cases.

The 50 new cases from Chennai includes ten primary contacts, while 40 are other contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The 105 new cases are spread across districts like Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

Forty-six patients have been discharged on April 19, and with this, a total of 411 COVID-19 have recovered in the state. Tamil Nadu has tested 40,876 samples and 35,741 individuals so far for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, 15 deaths have been reported so far. 1987 suspected COVID-19 individuals are in isolation wards in the state.

Two Chennai-based journalists tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. While one is a 25-year-old print reporter, the other is a 23-year-old journalist who is part of the editorial team of a news channel. The health department is yet to establish their source of infection and both do not have any travel history.

While one patient has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the other has been admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Later on Sunday, Chennai Press Club urged the government and politicians to avoid press meets.

On Saturday, a staff member of a lawyer who works in the Madras High Court tested positive for the virus following which those who attended court have been asked to undergo swab tests for the virus.

The state began using rapid test kits on Saturday which will be used for testing people with influenza-like illnesses and people in containment zones.