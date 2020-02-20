5 things to know about Act declaring Cauvery delta a Protected Agricultural Zone

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami called the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act ‘historic’.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on Thursday passed the Bill declaring the Cauvery delta region as a Protected Agricultural Zone. The Act comes weeks after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Trichy districts will be declared a ‘Protected agricultural zone’.

The passage of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Bill also comes after Palaniswami had in January opposed the Centre’s decision to exempt hydrocarbon projects from public consultations by amending the Environment Impact Assessment Notification. Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl have in the past protested over permissions being granted to oil and gas companies to carry out hydrocarbon exploitation projects.

While Palaniswami had called the Bill ‘historic’, the DMK walked out of the Assembly before the Bill was passed, alleging that the government did not provide proper explanation for the National Population Register (NPR).

The salient features of the Bill are as follows: