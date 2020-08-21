5-hour power shutdown in Chennai on Friday: Here’s the list of areas

The power supply will be restored before 2pm if the maintenance works are completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced a five-hour power shutdown on August 21 (Friday) in certain parts of the city. According to TANGEDCO, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance works to be carried out on Friday. Power will be restored before 2 pm if the works get completed earlier, the release said.

Here is the list of areas that will be affected by the power shutdown on August 21:

Velachery East:

Part of 100 feet Taramani link road, Mahatma Gandhi nagar, Thamirabharani street, Anna nagar, New colony.

Velachery West and Central:

Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Devi Karumariamman nagar, Bhel Sakthi nagar, Officer colony, Selliamman nagar, Maheswari nagar.

Neelankarai:

Pandian salai, Surya garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan koil street, Ellaiamman koil street, Sengeni amman koil street, ECR – Liberty company to Police station, Anna nagar 1 st to 4 th street, Saraswathi nagar (South and North).

Injambakkam:

Prarthana Theatre and Road, Anna Enclave, Royal Enclave, Swastik Avenue, ECR part, Saibaba koil road.

Thiruvanmiyur:

Indira Nagar - 21 st to 25 th cross street, 3 rd and 4 th main road, 3 rd and 4 th Avenue, 3 rd cross street, 17 th and 18 th cross street, 28 th and 29 th cross street, 15 th lane and CPW Quarters.

