Many students neglect their mental health, ignoring opportunities to delegate their academic burden to helpers. I did the same thing â€” I neglected my need for online writing services. I also saw other students drown in depression and anxiety, but we all continued writing identical papers with no sense because we thought essay writing websites would be cheating.

I have graduated. But would it be possible to graduate with nice and at least tolerable results if there was no online writing service to support me? That is a big NO. So, here is a daily reminder that your mental health is more significant than a 5-page essay about how youth should not play PUBG. Here are the best essay help hubs to buy essays online.

PaperHelp â€” Best for Everything CheapPaperWriting â€” Best for Those Who Need to Buy Essay Online Cheap ExpertWriting â€” Best for Essay Emergencies AceMyPaper â€” Best for Those Who Need to Buy Essays Regularly WiseEssays â€” Best for Essay Discounts

Site Why use it Competencies Prices PaperHelp No legit essay writing services are as versatile as this website. It helps with essays of all directions and questions. This professional service will also complete your task in a couple of hours if you have the resources. Essays (all types), HW, term papers, research papers, editing, proofreading, and all other academic tasks. Minimum $12 per page CheapPaperWriting That is the cheapest academic essay service that gives you many things for free. They never charge for things like references and formatting. You can save around $10-40 depending on your task volume. Essay writing, regardless of specifics, homework assistance, and many other academic papers; editing, correction, and proofreading. Minimum $12/page ExpertWriting That is the best option when you need fast essay writers who deal with your dilemma without making a single mistake. It is also a legitimate company for more complex assignments. Essays, problem-solving, research papers, thesis, and other tasks. Minimum $10/page AceMyPaper This company has 2x plagiarism protection and is affordable for regular usage. It has all chances to be the best site to buy essay papers for regular needs. Essay writing (all essay types), research papers, thesis, paper editing, proofreading, and other services. Minimum $5.85 per 100 words WiseEssays No other best college essay writing service will offer you such low prices. WiseEssays is the most generous one regarding discounts for students who need online writing services. This essay service has a big author base as well. Essays, term, research papers, case studies, and everything else. The minimum is $9.11, but discounts make it like $8

How I Evaluated Legit Essay Writing Services

I want to share how I have evaluated essay writing sites and their college essay writers. This checklist might be helpful if you want to try other paper writing websites or ensure that my offered legitimate websites to buy essays are objectively good. So, I focused on...

Paper quality

Even a last minute paper writing service must give you texts that contain 0 grammar issues, 0 punctuation mistakes, and 0 illogical statements. Your final result must also have fact-checking with references if your task requires adding proof.

Timeliness

I rarely finished tasks calmly because there was too much to handle. As a rule, I started late, and my tasks were messy and deserved C or B sometimes. Even if you buy essay cheap, an executor must finish your task by the deadline and send it at least five minutes before the time runs out.

Cheapness

Students rarely have time and energy to work extra, especially when burdened with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental challenges. Any paper help site must be affordable to let you get positive results and save.

Loyalty programs

An academic essay writing service must give you rewards when you buy essay papers often. Remember that you sacrifice resources you could have spent on your favorite things, food, or entertainment. Hence, all my chosen best paper writing services have loyalty programs.

Originality

Even though college essay writers work for cheap, they still have no right to give you copied content. Everything they send you must be unique and show your character. Moreover, there must be no unreferenced materials; you do not need to have other challenges on your plate.

Free revisions

A legitimate website for buying paper online always offers $0 revisions when you order. Do not fall for seemingly good essay writers if they offer one free revision. Do not create additional problems for yourself.

Top Academic Writing Service to Buy Essays Online

It is time to focus on legit services that will help students in buying paper online regardless of their academic problems. Here are the most comprehensive, helpful, and cheap companies!

1. PaperHelp â€” Best for Everything

That is the best essay service, period dot. Its academic writing is timely, profound, fact-checked, engaging, clear, and A-winning. PaperHelp sustains student friendliness by offering discounts for the first time, but this custom service could be more generous with constant discounts. Still, it is a very affordable company that gives you literate essays that elucidate your topic fully.

Its editing services are nice, but it is easier to order an essay from scratch. The completed text product will contain all components like the title, formatting, references, and other necessary parts. This website is also helpful regarding homework, but I have used it primarily for essays, and I still adore those results.

I must highlight that this company is also very transparent. Their Terms of Service documents might be complex and unclear, but you get the sense after re-reading. PaperHelp has a strong money-back guarantee policy and lets you communicate with any writer, making itself a trustworthy essay service without pitfalls.

Of course, PaperHelp is anonymous and uses SSL to ensure all your data is under a shield of protection. That is the top writing service with accountable essay writers that deserve ten stars. Yet, there are negatives, and I will recap all pros/cons:

+ Amazing essay quality;

+ No flaws to criticize;

+ Cheap enough;

+ Great for both regular and urgent assignments, 100% uniqueness and literacy are guaranteed in any case;

+ Good loyalty program;

- No constant discounts;

- PaperHelpâ€™s writers are often busy, and you might not get to work with your favorite helper.

2. CheapPaperWriting â€” Best for Those Who Need to Buy Essay Online Cheap

Even though you already have PaperHelp, CheapPaperWriting is the best savior for those who regularly buy essay papers, and comments show that. It provides college writing help and homework assistance. It might be wise to order PaperHelpâ€™s help for more complex assignments, while CheapPaper can be your helper for daily and weekly challenges. Hence, delegating piles of assignments to these two services might be that mythical multitasking students must master.

Like another top writing service, CheapPaper keeps your name hidden and never discloses your name/nickname, which students greatly appreciate. Your writer does not know your name, gender, age, and other facts, which boosts your confidence in its incognito system.

You can see all details about its writers. By the way, CheapPaper has a very strict hiring funnel, making this company hire only certified Bachelors, Masters, and PhDs. They ensured that all my papers were literate, logical, structured, and worthy of the best appreciation from my professors.

I will say this writing service online is another 10/10 because:

+ It sustains student-friendly rates;

+ It provides help with small tasks like formatting for free;

+ It gives you discounts sometimes, even though it is an affordable essay service already;

+ It keeps you 100% anonymous.

Still, there are a couple of negatives:

- Even though this firm has a nice author base, it still lacks helpers in certain directions. Order in advance because the best helper might be busy.

- Their customer support is friendly and open to conversation, but it takes five minutes to talk with a real assistant instead of a bot.

But those negatives did not impact my experience too badly. Yet, it might be worse for people with anxiety. Hence, I recommend this option only for tasks that do not determine your college fate.

3. ExpertWriting â€” Best for Essay Emergencies

ExpertWriting is good overall, being another best essay help hub. If you are now in high school, you win more from this site because its high school help is the cheapest in the market. It has average prices for college papers and a small 5% welcome bonus perk, which might make it the best choice for one-time usage. Still, I recommend this one for emergencies because its prices do not skyrocket when you require help immediately.

Furthermore, it is a nice website for essay editing and homework help! All essays demonstrate wisdom in conclusions, and all solutions are accurate. I have not experienced any challenges with this website; hence, I will highlight the following:

+ Comprehensive essay help;

+ Nice samples for free;

+ Remains affordable in emergencies when you have only one day to submit a paper;

+ Good for daily and weekly academic dilemmas;

+ Revisions are always free.

Bu-u-ut:

- If you need a super urgent essay in 3 hours, it will still be expensive;

- This paper writing website might let some typos slip. So, be ready to ask for a revision. Such problems are not detrimental; you might still get a great grade if your professor is not notorious for irrational strictness.

4. AceMyPaper â€” Best for Those Who Need to Buy Essays Regularly

This option among essay websites will not hesitate to work on your most tedious assignments. They are a bit cheaper than other paper writing services, too. I must highlight how essay writers dive into their topic and provide subject-specific materials. They deserve a crown for their research and fact-checking, but their papers might seem too clerkly. So, if you are not the golden straight-A student, it might be suspicious.

Still, ordering two-page essays here regularly will make you the queen/king/non-binary regal who gets praised by instructors. Overall, this service deserves all stars because:

+ It will do your paper in a couple of hours even when you give them two days, and they are never late;

+ Finding a typo in their essays is a rarity;

+ Essay writers are very friendly and empathetic;

+ It developed a loyalty program that offers you 5 to 15% discounts;

+ Double anti-plagiarism checks.

Yet:

- Istg that website navigation could be better;

- You can ask for a revision only for 10 days, while many other companies let you do that in two weeks.

5. WiseEssays â€” Best for Essay Discounts

That. That one. That right here has the best discounts. You can buy essay three pages long for like $23 when it is a discount period, and â€” surprise! â€” every day is a discount day. WiseEssays resembles CheapPaperWriting because it takes $0 for title pages, references, formatting, and corrections after buying. It also functions 24/7, including customer support (I forgot to mention that all other sites on this list do that too).

Note! They might make a mistake, but their mistakes are mostly technical. There might be symbols that need unification (for example, dashes, when one is long while others are short). A couple of missed commas are possible, too, especially if you get an ESL helper. Still, those flaws are tiny and barely noticeable. My professors never noticed those and still gave me As or B+, and I was chill about it.

The negatives and positives here are:

+ SUPER AFFORDABLE because discounts here are eternal like doom;

+ Timely, like any other legitimate service;

+ College essay writers here have many awards, and you can see that in texts because their logic is speckless (even though there might be a typo);

+ Very friendly essay writers;

+ Many authors there specialize in economics, social sciences, and political science, making this service an amazing pick for those who study all that;

- Their website might malfunction, and you will see another helper instead of the one you clicked on. So, it might demand another attempt to see the profile you want;

- Might not have an ENL writer for you, but ESL writers are still okay and do their job well (in my experience, at least).

FAQ

My friends hesitated to ask for help from essay writer websites. Thus, I was the first answer-finder regarding the best writing services to buy essay papers. Here are some questions about websites that you might want to answer.

How to find a legitimate service to buy essay online?

Focus on their papers and read their published templates. That will be the most influential factor because you want all your essay writers to give you good materials to improve your performance. The second prioritized aspect is pricing, as paper writing websites MUST BE STUDENT-FRIENDLY! Iâ€™ve gathered information about the most affordable essay services, but I do not know about other companies. Your third most significant concern is originality because all essays must be 100% informationally new. Those are the three pillars of legit services to buy essays. All other criteria are optional.

Can I talk to my college essay writers?

Sometimes yes. I have ensured that all the presented websites let you chat with your helper and see their work live. Also, I recommend using chats on the websites only because there is SSL in all options, while other chatting options might disclose information about you. Email works too, but it takes more time. Also, all companies have phone numbers on their websites, but I have not tested them.

Will an essay service give me a discount?

Yes, the listed ones will. When buying paper online, the best options regarding discounts are CheapPaper and WiseEssays. AceMyPaper is good too, but you must order a lot to get points for a solid discount.

Will essays websites be anonymous?

They must be (and the listed ones are). Yet, other essay writing sites might disclose your info or sell it to other parties for marketing purposes, which puts your academic safety at stake. Please ensure you check that an essay site lets you be incognito if you do not like any of my tested options.

Best of Luck with Studying!

Never hesitate to change the course to avoid my mistakes. Also, DO care about your mental health more. The above-mentioned sites can win the time your mind demands for normal sleep and some attention to your psychological state. Please stay healthy!

