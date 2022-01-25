Partner

6 Best Paper Writing Services Picked by US Essay Writers

If you are a student, you definitely know how challenging it is to cope with tons of assignments.

It doesnâ€™t matter if you spend sleepless nights or avoid any great events; meeting all the deadlines still seems like a miracle. But how to get good grades and find spare time for social life at the same time? Some students have already revealed a secret - they use professional writing help . As more and more companies appear on the market, students can choose among plenty of suggestions. Services attract them by offering lucrative prices, nice discounts and various freebies. They promise to create high-quality papers rapidly and professionally. But how to ensure that a company you pick isnâ€™t a scam? Will you really get 100% original content before deadlines? Indeed, students may check reviews, but we all know how easy it is to falsify them nowadays. Hence, EssayAdvisor conducted research and interviewed experienced US writers who have been working with various services for a long time. As a result, EA got the list of the best essay writing services available in 2021:

PaperHelp - Best overall WriteMyEssay - Best for last-minute orders CheapPaperWriting - Best for cheap prices EvolutionWriters - Best for plenty of freebies ExtraEssa y - Best for loyalty discounts EssayAssist - Best for quick academic help

Site Why Best? Types of Services Prices PaperHelp Dependable writing company that offers diverse types of paper help at affordable prices Essays, custom papers, rewriting, assignment help, research papers, coursework help, personal statements, term papers, etc $10-$20 per one page prepared in 14 days WriteMyEssay A-grade essay writing service with a team of professional writers who prepare original papers upon requests Essays, research papers, reports, term papers, speeches, etc $10-$24 per one page prepared in 14 days CheapPaperWriting Trustworthy writing company that offers top-notch quality services at student-friendly rates Essays, term papers, resumes, PPTs, dissertations, courseworks, case study, homework help, etc $10-$24 per one page prepared in 14 days EvolutionWriters Great essay writing company that suggests plenty of freebies with each order Essays, custom papers, term papers, thesis papers, research papers, resumes, etc $10-$23 per one page prepared in 14 days ExtraEssay Reliable writing service with nice loyalty discounts Essays, PPTs, term papers, reports, resumes, reviews, etc $9-$23 per one page prepared in 14 days EssayAssist Reputable writing company that provides clients with quick and professional paper help Essays, business plans, biographies, case study, coursework, critical thinking, reviews, etc $10-$24 per one page prepared in 14 days

Indeed, there is a considerable amount of writing companies available nowadays. The services compete with each other by offering diverse discounts and perks. In reality, only some companies are dependable and always keep their promises. But how to find them among all the suggestions? The main criteria that students should pay attention to when picking a writing company:

Quality. These companies ensure that all papers are written in accordance with academic requirements. They provide clients with original and high-quality content that is created by experienced authors.

Professional writers. The services have a strict selection process and hire only qualified college essay writers. Authors need to have university degrees and successfully pass all the tests.

Affordable rates. The prices are reasonable and depend on the type of paper, deadline, and the number of pages. Plus, the companies offer loyalty bonuses, discounts, and various freebies.

Strict deadlines. Clients always get papers on time.

Guarantees. The services ensure that usersâ€™ personal data is kept private. They guarantee confidentiality and anonymity. Plus, they offer clear money-back policies that state all the cases for refunds.

Customer support. The companies have great customer support teams that help clients around the clock. They are ready to answer to related questions via email, phone and live chat.

These paper writing services meet all the requirements mentioned above. They offer high-quality service, cooperate with professional writers, and always strictly follow deadlines. So, what are the main advantages and disadvantages of each service?

Top 6 Best Paper Writing Services Suggested By US College Essay Writers

1. PaperHelp - Best Overall

PaperHelp is a reliable essay writing website that offers a wide range of professional assistance to its clients. Users may order diverse types of academic writing, editing and proofreading as well as calculations. The prices are reasonable and depend on the type of paper, deadline and the number of pages.

The interface is user-friendly, and itâ€™s pretty easy to place an order. Clients need to fill in the form that consists of 4 steps:

general information

paper details

login or registration

extras and payments

US writers mention that the company has plenty of benefits that attract users. First of all, it provides clients with diverse guarantees. Customers may expect:

individualized approach

100% original content

full confidentiality and anonymity

secure payment processing

refunds in case they arenâ€™t satisfied with the order

24/7 customer support and a thorough FAQ section

loyalty goodies

free samples of final papers

On top of that, the service suggests a referral program that lets users earn either by inviting friends or becoming a reseller.

US essay writers love

the individualized writing approach

free price quote

loyalty program goodies

referral program

supports ApplePay

Pay Attention

need to pay extra for ENL

2. WriteMyEssay - Best for Last-Minute Orders

Are you looking for last minute paper writing service? Then, donâ€™t miss a chance to try WriteMyEssay. This company has already won the hearts of users and a high satisfaction rating on SiteJabber and TrustPilot proves this.

The service suggests professional writing assistance at various levels and is ready to complete your order in 3 hours. The prices start from $12 for a 1-page high school essay written in 14 days.

Customers may check the samples of papers before placing an order to evaluate the quality of works. Plus, the service has a nice blog with many useful articles. Hence, users can learn new things while waiting for their orders to be prepared.

US writers note that customer support is definitely a strong point of WriteMyEssay. The team works around the clock and is ready to help with any related questions via phone, email, or special form placed on the website.

Best Features

a wide range of paper writing services

variety of covered topics

last-minute orders

no upfront payment

nice and useful blog

Drawbacks

a limited number of free samples

no live chat

3. CheapPaperWriting - Best for Cheap Prices

This is one of the best paper writing services. The name explains why this company is so popular among students who regularly order professional writing help. The prices are comparatively low, and the service also offers a 10% discount that is available with the use of promocode.

Users may order essays, term papers, dissertations, or even homework help. The quality of provided services is high as the company cooperates only with professional college essay writers. CheapPaperWriting guarantees the originality of works, free revisions, as well as compliance with deadlines.

Are you still in doubt whether this service is the one you need? Then, check the positive reviews on SiteJabber and TrustPilot and find out why students pick this company.

US essay writes love

student-friendly rates

plenty of free benefits that save up to $76

blog with useful articles

Note

a limited number of free revisions

4. EvolutionWriters - Best for Plenty of Freebies

Another representative of the best paper writing services. EvolutionWriters is glad to help with essays, custom college papers, term papers, research papers, etc. One of its features is that it provides freebies with each order. Clients get plagiarism reports, formatting, reference and title pages, as well as 3 revisions for free.

The prices start from $10 and depend on the type of paper, the number of pages and the deadline. Plus, students may select advanced or best college essay writers or add some extra features. Indeed, they will need to pay more for such options.

New customers get a 5% discount along with a 10% bonus for the next order. If they want to check the quality of papers, they may look through the suggested examples and samples. The service has plenty of ready papers on various topics.

Main advantages loved by students

freebies with every order

variety of suggested writing services

plenty of free samples

Disadvantage

need to pay extra for advanced and top writers

5. ExtraEssay - Best for Loyalty Discounts

If you prefer to procrastinate but still want to get A-level papers, select ExtraEssay. This service claims that it will prepare works that will bring you top grades.

Clients can order essays, presentations, term papers, case studies, as well as various reviews. The service has lots of free samples for various levels and on different topics. Plus, it offers a special form that lets users filter them to find the ones needed.

The prices are comparatively low and start from $9 per 1-page paper for high school prepared in 14 days.

US essay writers state that ExtraEssay has many guarantees that include:

100% original content

money-back policy

privacy policy

revision policy

tracking policy

Hence, students can be sure that they will get 100% plagiarism-free papers on time. Otherwise, the service will issue a refund.

Loved features

loyalty discounts

real-time customer reviews

possibility to contact writers directly via messaging system

Pay attention

need to leave your email in live chat

6. EssayAssist - Best for Quick Academic Help

EssayAssist is another example of a dependable writing company that offers top-notch quality service to its clients. It guarantees unmatched quality, strict privacy, complete originality, and free corrections.

The amount of suggested paper help is impressive, and customers may order essays, reviews, business plans, biographies, etc. The prices start from $10 for a 1-page essay for high school.

EssayAssist has already completed more than 3000000 orders and cooperates with 44000+ professional writers. Users just need to fill in the order form, and managers will find the most suitable author for them.

The majority of clients note the professionalism of the team. Papers are prepared in accordance with academic requirements and customers requests. Still, if users want to evaluate papers before ordering, they may find samples on the website.

US essay writers love

44 000 + writers

free corrections

plenty of completed orders

Note

a limited number of sample papers

no discounts

FAQ

Is it legit to use essay writing services?

Generally speaking, professional paper help can be viewed as a violation of academic ethics. However, the majority of writing companies offer papers that should be used as a model. Hence, students may create their own essays without spending time searching for relevant information. But even if clients prefer to hand in these papers as their own ones, they will be safe. Dependable writing companies provide users with full confidentiality and anonymity. Plus, they guarantee 100% plagiarism-free content. Therefore, itâ€™s legit and safe as students get original papers created upon request.

Can students check the quality of papers before ordering writing help?

Most trustworthy essay writing services suggest free samples on their websites. Hence, students may evaluate the quality of works before placing an order. Do you want to be 100% sure that a company is worth attention? Then, check reviews on trusted sources as SiteJabber and TrustPilot.

What about writers? Are they qualified enough to provide clients with high-quality papers?

Some services claim that they work with native English speakers only. However, the reality shows that all companies cooperate with both native and non-native speakers. But best paper services always have a strict selection process. They hire only writers that have university degrees, language certificates, and years of experience in the field. Plus, they donâ€™t hide information about authors.

How long does it take to get your order?

All companies provide users with a variety of deadline options from 3 hours to 21 days. But the best idea is to take care of assignments in advance. Otherwise, students will need to pay extra for urgency.

What are the main pros and drawbacks of paper writing services?

Undoubtedly, the main advantage of professional writing help is original content created by experienced authors. Such services help students cope with tons of assignments and get better grades. However, there are some cons that can lead to bad consequences. As the demand for such services grows, more and more scammers appear on the market. They steal money, offer poor quality papers, miss deadlines, and even blackmail students. Therefore, itâ€™s vital to cooperate with dependable services that are ready to provide guarantees.

Conclusion

To conclude, custom essay writing service is gaining popularity nowadays. Hence, more and more companies that offer paper help appear on the market. But itâ€™s still challenging to find a reliable service that will offer high-quality content at affordable prices.

Do you want to be sure that your essay will be 100%plagiarism-free and your personal data kept private? Then, donâ€™t waste your time searching for trustworthy companies. Instead, pick one of the services mentioned above. These companies take care of their clients and guarantee top-notch quality content prepared by experienced authors before deadlines.

Content created in association with Halvorson Media Group.