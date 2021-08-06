47 large temples in TN can now offer prayers in Tamil

news TEMPLES

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that devotees will have the option to offer prayers in Tamil at 47 large temples in the state. The scheme ‘Annai Thamizhi Archanai’ was launched by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu in Chennai on Thursday, August 5 at Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. It is a common practice to chant prayers in Sanskrit, and the state government said that it received several requests from the public to hold prayers in Tamil across the state. The existing option of conducting prayers in Sanskrit will also continue.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the minister said, “As per requests from the public, the department will implement the scheme in other temples of the state. For now, we have compiled a set of 14 Tamil prayers and distributed it to priests.” Though the scheme was launched now, the demand is not a new one. According to reports, ensuring Tamil prayers in temples of Tamil Nadu was a long-standing demand of the Dravidian movement.

Commenting on this, the minister said, “Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi initiated the thought of Tamil prayers in temples in the year 1971 and a subsequent announcement was also made.” In 1974, the temples were formally informed about this initiative and in 1988, when talks took place on the move, Karunanidhi clarified that prayers will be conducted in Tamil according to requests from devotees, he said.

The minister further added that kumbabishekam will be conducted as per the demands of the public in Tamil, if the sentiments of people are not hurt. In June, HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu also announced that women who wish to become priests in temples can apply and get trained. “As per the orders from the Chief Minister MK Stalin, training will be put in place for women who wish to get trained as priests in the temples of the state,” he added.