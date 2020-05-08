45 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, seven from Bengaluru

This takes the total number of cases in the state to 750.

As many as 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka on Friday, according to the morning health department bulletin. Seven of these cases have been reported from Bengaluru, while the other new cases are from Belagavi (11), Uttara Kannada (12), Davangere (14) and Ballari (1).

With this, the total number of cases in the state jumps to 750, including 30 deaths and 371 persons who have been recovered. The trend of discharged patients being less than active cases is still maintained (353).

Incidentally, this is the highest daily increase of cases in the state since the onset of the pandemic.

Among these 45 new cases reported on Friday, except for three patients, two from Bengaluru and one from Ballari, all of the patients are contacts of an already infected patient.

Seven new cases were reported from Bengaluru city and they are from Shivajinagar and Padarayanapura wards. While the contacts of three cases have not been traced yet, the rest of the four cases have been traced to patient number 653. P-653 is a contact of patient 208, who in turn is a contact of Patient-196, a 42-year-old SARI patient (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) who got COVID-19.

14 of the patients are from Davanagere, which saw the biggest spike. While some new cases in Davanagere are contacts of patient 556, a SARI patient who died of COVID-19, others are contacts of patient 533, who is a 35-year-old woman with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

12 of the new cases are from Uttara Kannadaâ€™s Bhatkal town. All of these patients are contacts of Patient 659, who is an 18-year-old woman with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

11 of the new cases are from Belagavi district of which 10 patients are from Hirebagewadi. All of them are contacts of various previously detected cases.