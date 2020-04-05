43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, total tally at 272

As per data released by the state government, 33 people have been discharged so far

Coronavirus Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Telangana with 43 people testing positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 272.

No deaths were reported on Saturday while one person was discharged from the hospital. With this, 33 people have been discharged from hospitals so far. According to Health Minister Eatala Rajender, there are 228 active cases in different hospitals of the state.

As per data released by the state government, the most cases have been reported in Hyderabad at 93, followed by Warangal Urban at 21 and Nizamabad at 18. Nalgonda district has reported 13 cases while Medchal has reported 12, and Kamareddy and Rangareddy have reported 10 cases each. Adilabad, which shares its border with Maharashtra, has reported 9 cases.

Meanwhile, Rajender said that six labs were working round the clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said all arrangements were in place to treat any number of positive cases.

Rajender said that the government had procured 5 lakh N-95 masks, 5 lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, 4 lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves.

He also said that the 1,500-bed hospital at Gachibowli stadium would become operational in two days.

Stating that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in Telangana, Rajender said in a release that all the positive cases being reported were either those who returned after participating in a religious congregation or the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi and those who mingled with them.

He said 1,090 people have returned to the state after participating in the Delhi religious congregation and that tests are being conducted for all of them.

He said doctors have also been appointed at all quarantine centres, as well as nurses and paramedical personnel.

"Any person who has been a contact of any traveller from Markaz is requested to access the nearest government healthcare facility in case of onset of symptoms. The public is requested to stay calm and not panic. State is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard the public," a medical bulletin on Saturday night stated.

Read:

Small-scale farmer with large heart in Telangana donates Rs 50k for COVID-19 relief

Feeding the poor, migrant workers: Police and civil society join hands in Mahabubnagar

With IANS and PTI inputs