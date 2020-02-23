36-year-old Bengaluru journalist drowns in Tumakuru, colleagues pay tribute

Rohith BR was working as the deputy chief of Metro bureau of The Times of India.

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old Bengaluru-based journalist drowned to death on Saturday in neighbouring Tumakuru, which was his hometown. Rohith Bevinahalli Rajanna was working as the deputy chief of Metro bureau of The Times of India.

Rohith had gone for a swim in an open well near Kyathasandra on Sunday with his family. “His brother and father were sitting on the edge of the well and watching him when he took a dive. He accidentally hit his head on one of the stone steps while diving. Even though his brother and father tried to rescue him, Rohith was pulled into the water because of his head injury and drowned,” a colleague of Rohith told TNM.

Rohith is survived by his wife Rashmi and their daughter.

He had joined TOI in 2012 after his tenure at the Deccan Herald, Vijaya Karnataka and Vijaya Times, among others. In his career, Rohith had reported in many beats, ranging from political to civic to environmental reporting, which was his favourite according to his colleagues.

“He reported a lot of environmental news. He loved to go on treks and go for tiger and elephant counting camps by the government," said another senior colleague, who described Rohith as a quiet yet helpful and hardworking person.

Condoling Rohith’s death, Bengaluru-based eco-conservationist Vijay Nishanth wrote on Facebook: “Rohith Bevinahalli Rajanna, from the beginning, in every environmental campaign, you supported me and the impact it created was unmatchable. Your writing made a lot of difference. Bengaluru will always remember you, brother.”

Bengaluru-based Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Rohit who was a member of TOI Bengaluru team! I had interacted with him a few weeks ago. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he tweeted.