33,000 trees to be felled for Bengaluru ring road, people demand online public meet

There is strong opposition to the project as 33,000 trees are to be felled if the project goes according to the present plan.

Many activist groups and even an elected public representative in Bengaluru have expressed their concerns over the proposed August 18 public consultation meeting regarding the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

While the public is keen on participating in the consultation process, with fear of 33,000 trees getting uprooted to make way for the project, many are questioning the timing. This, as Bengaluru continues to see a steady increase in daily COVID-19 cases.

While some are seeking the meeting to be made online to prevent any risk of spread of the infection, some are asking why can’t the process be delayed as many do not have access to the technology or the knowhow.

Bengaluru-based Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has written a letter to the Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner Shivamurthy, on August 6, requesting him to order virtual public hearing on the proposed felling of over 33,000 trees and acquisition of 25 acres of reserved forest land.

“I wholly endorse this request for a broad-based public consultation process that should be virtual given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. I would urge that you make this possible and I would further suggest for the purpose of convenience a pre-registration process be enabled a few days prior to the virtual hearing so that public consultation could be planned in an orderly manner,” he said in his letter.