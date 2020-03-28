31 ‘fever clinics’ to come up across Bengaluru for COVID-19 screening

Each assembly constituency will have at least one such clinic, BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijayendra said.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 31 fever testing centres spread across Bengaluru will be up and running where primary screening for COVID-19 can be done.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said that in these centres, patients can visit where they can get tested if their fever is due to a normal flu or if they need to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

These 31 ‘fever clinics’ will be functional 24x7 with one doctor officiating each clinic.

In the coming days, there will be similar clinics set up in all the vulnerable districts in the state.

In these clinics, people who have been identified as secondary contacts of persons who have already tested positive, can get themselves checked and also if they fear they have contracted the disease following their return from a foreign country.

Within the coming two weeks, Karnataka Minister of Medical Education, Dr Sudhakar said they can test more than 25,000-30,000 people who are showing signs of contracting the viral disease.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Health Officer Dr Vijayendra is the nodal officer for these clinics.

“This plan has been drawn so that there is at least one hospital in each assembly constituency in the city. Anybody who is complaining of fever can head to these clinics where we will assess the symptoms and if we see there is a need, we will test them for COVID-19,” Dr Vijayendra told TNM.

He added, “We are not keenly looking at the number of tests but how many people we can treat. People with prominent symptoms will be shifted to designated hospitals for further observation.”

Bengaluru city has 28 assembly constituencies in total.

As of date, the number of COVID-19 patients in Karnataka has risen to 62 including three patients who died from co-morbidities.