30 new COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, one death reported in the state

A migrant worker also tested positive on Saturday, making it the fourth such case of coronavirus infection in the state.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Telangana rose to 30 on Saturday as one more person succumbing to COVID-19. The state also saw a spike in cases again as 31 more people tested positive, taking the state's tally to 1,163. Officials said 30 of the cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad area.

A migrant also tested positive, fourth such case of coronavirus infection in the state. Three migrants were found positive on their return from Mumbai on Thursday.

Officials said 24 persons recovered and were discharged from hospital, taking the total of such cases to 751.

According to a Public Health and Family Welfare official, 382 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals for coronavirus infection.

Greater Hyderabad, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the state's total cases so far, remains a worry for the authorities as it continues to be the only district to record new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of districts with no new positive cases for the last 14 days rose to 23. Three districts have not reported a single case.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday said that the state had urged the Centre to upgrade 14 districts from orange to 'green zone'. It was also requested to move three districts from red to 'orange zone'.

If the state's request is accepted, 80 percent of Telangana will move into green and orange zones. Only Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri Medchal -- which constitute large parts of Cyberabad and Secunderabad, will then remain in the red zone.

The health authorities are now focusing on Hyderabad, especially the circles which are reporting positive cases. Out of the 30 circles in the city, positive cases were reported from eight.

Officials said they were strictly enforcing the lockdown, especially in the old city and stepping up surveillance in containment zones.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation, especially in Hyderabad.

The police has made wearing of face masks compulsory for people when they step out of their homes. Authorities are imposing fines of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on those who violate the rule.

