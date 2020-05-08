Masks made compulsory in Telangana, violators to be fined Rs 1,000

Telangana Director General Of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy said artificial intelligence-based surveillance technology will be used to track down violators.

The Telangana government on Friday made wearing masks in public places compulsory. “Each violation shall attract a fine of Rs 1000,” the Telangana government has said in an official government order (GO) on the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29.

Telangana state police are deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) based surveillance technology to track people found not wearing masks in public places. In a tweet, Telangana Director General Of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy said that “computer vision and deep learning technique” is being implemented on surveillance CCTVs and the same shall be rolled out across 3 commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

#AI based #FaceMaskViolationEnforcement is being rolled out by TS police.

Leveraging ComputerVision & #DeepLearningTechnique being implemented on surveillance CCTVs across the cities is #FirstOfItsKind in INDIA.

Shall be enabled shortly across the 3Commissionerates

*Hyd,Cyb&Rck. pic.twitter.com/hGwvq9cvsE — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 8, 2020

The state government on Thursday issued an official Government Order 64 on Thursday as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, extending the lockdown till May 29.

"In view of the continued need for measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the State, it is decided that lockdown measures shall be continued till 29 May 2020,” the GO said.

The order said that irrespective of the zones in the state, air, passenger train and interstate travel will be prohibited, except for those permitted by the Union government.

According to the order, no movement of any person shall be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am, other than for the purpose of emergency medical care. No shops or establishments will remain open after 6 pm, the order added.

Bars, pubs, cinema halls, theatres, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes, amusement and zoo parks, museums, auditoriums will remain closed. All gatherings for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural purposes are prohibited, besides all religious congregations.

Information Technology firms and allied sectors and governm ent offices can run their activities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 33% of staff and can fully operate in green and orange zones.

All the District Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been given directions to strictly implement the lockdown orders.