3-yr-old twins, their mother killed after drunk driver hits bike in Karnataka

The deceased have been identified as three-year-olds Pranathi and Pranav, and their mother Jyothi, while the condition of the father is said to be critical.

In a case of drunk driving, a truck driver hit several vehicles before colliding with a bike, killing three of the four riders, in Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district. The three deceased include twins and their mother, police said. The incident took place late on Sunday, December 19. The deceased have been identified as three-year-olds Pranathi and Pranav, and their mother Jyothi. The condition of Shivanand, the deceased children's father, is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place on the National Highway in the outskirts of Hassan city. The victims' family was travelling on their bike when they were hit by the truck. The truck had also hit four other vehicles before hitting the bike.

The impact of the collision was such that all the four were thrown off their bike. The twins came under the wheels and were dragged by the vehicle for a long distance. Both children died on the spot and mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

