On CCTV: Speeding Mercedes Benz rams into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru, one dead

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, who was also injured in the accident, has been booked for negligence.

news Accident

CCTV footage has captured the exact moment a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into multiple vehicles in Bengaluruâ€™s Indiranagar on Tuesday, December 7, killing one person and injuring a few others. In the CCTV footage of the accident that emerged on Wednesday, the Mercedes can be seen speeding and ramming into a vehicle on Indiranagarâ€™s 80 Feet Road, raising a cloud of dust. Such was the impact of the collision that the Maruti Alto, which the Mercedes rammed into, was propelled ahead and hit other vehicles.

According to a release by the Bengaluru police, the driver of the Mercedes lost control after he brushed past two motorcycles while the car was travelling on 80 Feet Road towards Baiyapannahalli. After grazing past the motorcycles, the driver of the Mercedes, identified as Suvith Cardio, panicked and tried to speed away. However, he rammed into a Maruti Alto in the valet parking area of a restaurant on the busy road. The car then went on to collide with one cab, one autorickshaw and one goods tempo.

CCTV footage of the accident in Bengaluru's Indiranagar yesterday. A speeding Mercedes crashed into 3 vehicles killing 1 person & injuring 4 others.

Preliminary details suggest he brushed into a bike & panicked, tried to evade confrontation and eventually lost control. pic.twitter.com/RXQOi60gFE â€” Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) December 8, 2021

The Alto was completely destroyed, and a 36-year-old valet who was in the car was killed. The valet has been identified as Hari Mahanta, a resident of HSR Layout, who was rushed to hospital with head injuries but succumbed on the way. He had gotten into the car to park it when the Mercedes struck the car. Due to the impact, the Alto had to be cut open to bring Hari out of the mangled remains.

CCTV footage shows the speed at which the Mercedes was being driven. The visuals show passengers of the Alto walking out and going into a restaurant. An employee of the restaurant, presumably the valet driver, is seen walking towards the car. Moments later, the Mercedes is seen speeding into the frame and in a split second, rams into the Alto which is driven out of the frame by the impact of the collision.

CCTV footage of Indiranagar accident yesterday which killed one person after a Merc Benz overspeeded and resulted in a pileup pic.twitter.com/1QZ2tsDZH7 â€” Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) December 8, 2021

The aftermath of the incident showed vehicles extensively damaged â€” the autorickshaw had overturned, the two cars that the Mercedes crashed into were reduced to metal remains. The impact of the accident was spread across a large area and the road was cordoned off for almost 40 minutes for the debris to be cleared.

Passengers of other cars that were hit by the Mercedes also sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital whether they were administered treatment. Those injured include the driver of the autorickshaw, and the driver and the passengers of the Mercedes. The Mercedes driver has been booked by the Halasuru police for negligence and overspeeding, and an investigation is underway. The police will conduct tests to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.