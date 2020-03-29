3 people who died in Kanyakumari test negative for COVID-19: Health dept

A 2-year-old boy, a 66-year-old man and a 24-year-old man died at the Kanyakumari hospital on Saturday, due to different conditions.

news Coronavirus

The three people who died at the Kanyakumari hospital on Saturday, all tested negative for coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu Health Department confirmed on Sunday.

A 2-year old boy, a 66-year old man and a 24-year-old man died at the Kanyakumari hospital on Saturday, due to different conditions. However, their blood and swab samples were sent as per Standard Operating Procedure for testing to see if they were infected by the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told mediapersons on Saturday that the 66-year-old man had chronic kidney disease and lymphoma; the 2-year-old boy had a congenital anomaly — osteopetrosis; and the 24-year-old had viral pneumonia and sepsis. They were all in the coronavirus isolation ward at the hospital.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu said it had screened 2,09,284 passengers at the state’s four airports. A total of 45,537 people have been quarantined at home, and 112 passengers from highly affected countries, who are asymptomatic, are in quarantine facilities near the airport. Two hundred and seventy seven people have been isolated at hospitals.

One thousand five hundred samples have so far been sent for testing, of which 1,393 samples are negative, 42 samples are positive for COVID-19, and 65 samples are being processed.

Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, the government said. This includes a 42-year old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, who had arrived from the West Indies; a 49-year old whohad come to the city from the United Kingdom; a 60-year old man hailing from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district. They are all in stable condition under isolation in different hospitals, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Twitter.

The fourth positive case was a 25-year old man from West Mambalam in Chennai and he is undergoing treatment in isolation at a private hospital and he is stable as well, the Minister added.

Tamil Nadu police, meanwhile, said as many as 7,119 cases were registered and 5,501 vehicles seized for lockdown violations.

The 42 cases include two people who were discharged following recovery, and one person who died of COVID-19.