3 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, total rises to 29

The Centre has authorised a fourth private lab to test persons for coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 29 (including the patient who has since recovered).

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, in its daily bulletin on Thursday, revealed details about the three new patients. This includes a 24-year-old man who had landed in Trichy from Dubai and is being isolated and treated at the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital in Trichy, a 24-year-old man, returned from London. He is being isolated and treated at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) in Chennai. The third positive case is a 65-year-old woman from Chennai, who came in contact with the 24-year-old man from London. She is also being treated at KMC, Chennai.

All three persons were confirmed to be infected by novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

This takes the total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 29. The number of active cases in the state stands at 27, with one patient discharged on recovery and another patient who died in hospital. As on Thursday, 15,788 passengers have been placed under home quarantine and 1,039 samples have been sent by the government for testing.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved eight viral testing labs in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu— Theni, Thiruvarur, Madurai, Coimbatore, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Chennai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Villupuram. Four private labs have also been authorised to conduct tests apart from the Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai— Christian Medical College in Vellore, Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Neuberg Ehrlich in Chennai and Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Porur, Chennai.

The government of Tamil Nadu has also extended the lockdown and the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 in force in the state till April 14, 2020 in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.