29-yr-old Kerala man arrested for allegedly killing 51-yr-old wife for property

Police said that Arun confessed to the crime and the motive was financial gains.

news Crime

In the Sakha Kumari electrocution death case in Thiruvananthapuramâ€™s Karakonam, the husband of the deceased, Arun (29), was arrested by the Vellarada police on Sunday. Vellarada Sub Inspector Rajathilakam told TNM that Arun had confessed to the crime and told them that the motive for the murder was to get rid of his wife and procure her property.

Sakha Kumari, 51, was found electrocuted at her residence in Karakonamâ€™s Thresiapuram. According to the police, Arun, a native Balaramapuram, had tortured her in their bedroom after a fight and dragged her to the living room where he electrocuted her. While the exact details are unclear, he electrocuted her using a wire that he had rigged from the main switchboard to the living room. As per reports, Sakha suffered injuries to her hands, head and face from the electric shock.

Arun had informed neighbours as well as the hospital where Sakha was taken that she had suffered an electric shock from the Christmas lights put up in their house. However, the doctor who checked her body was suspicious over Arunâ€™s statements. Sakhaâ€™s relatives had also told the police that the couple, who got married two months back, were not on good terms.

According to police sources, Arun told them that he was depressed over people taunting him about the age difference between him and his wife. He also reportedly told the police that he had financial issues and was in need of money.

Police said that the murder was premeditated, as Arun had set up the wire to electrocute Sakha before he dragged her to the living room.

Police said that according to their preliminary findings, it is likely that Arun went back to sleep in the wee hours of Saturday after killing his wife. Later at 6 am, he went to the neighbourâ€™s house and informed them that Sakha had been found dead.

Police said that Arun also sustained minor injuries during the commotion that happened just before the murder.

Sakha Kumariâ€™s funeral took place on Sunday.

Arun will be produced before the court on Monday.