51-year-old Kerala woman dies due to electrocution, cops detain husband

The Thiruvananthapuram-based couple had gotten married recently.

news Death

After a 51-year-old woman was found dead at her residence on Saturday morning, the police have taken her husband into custody. The deceased, Sakha Kumari, was found electrocuted at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram’s Karakonam neighbourhood on Saturday. While her 29-year-old husband Arun claimed that Sakha died after getting a shock from the Christmas lights in their house, the police began to suspect Arun after they found his statements to be dubious.

“We have taken Arun into custody. He is our main suspect and we are interrogating him. However, we are still investigating the case and have not registered a First Information Report (FIR) or added sections as yet,” the investigating officer from the Vellarada police station in Thiruvananthapuram told TNM.

According to reports, the deceased, Sakha Kumari is a native from Karakonam while Arun is from Balaramapuram. The duo got married recently and the two were living with Sakha’s elderly mother in Karakonam, reports state.

The police began interrogating Arun after neighbours raised suspicions over Sakha’s death. Reports quote statements of the home nurse in Sakha’s house who said that the couple used to argue a lot. The home nurse, who was taking care of Sakha’s mother and had been living in that house for months together, said that the couple used to have fights over their marriage not being registered. A wedding photo of the couple, which was allegedly leaked, also provoked Arun and the couple reportedly fought over this incident.

There was an earlier attempt to electrocute Sakha, reports state. However, the police have not confirmed such an incident. Arun, who is currently in police custody, will be interrogated thoroughly following which an FIR will be registered and he might be released on station bail.

According to the neighbours, there were bloodstains on the bed and on Sakha at the time of her death. Further investigation in the woman’s death is underway.

(This is a developing story. The article will be updated when more details come in).