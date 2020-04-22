26 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Telangana's Suryapet, officials worried

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 928.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With the number of COVID-19 cases shooting up in Suryapet, officials are concerned about the growing number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the town.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has crossed 900 with as many as 56 more people testing positive on Tuesday. According to a bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday night, the total number of cases rose to 928. No death was reported and thus the toll remained at 23.

Eight patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 194. The number of active cases stands at 711.

In a departure from the recent trend, Greater Hyderabad reported fewer cases than the districts. Suryapet topped Tuesday's list with 26 cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits saw 19 new cases.

As of now, Suryapet district alone has reported 80 cases in total and 4,346 people have been put under home quarantine, while another 210 are lodged in state-run quarantine centres.

Suryapet district health bulletin pic.twitter.com/oWoeOfuw8C â€” AR (@ashok9786_) April 21, 2020

With officials attempting to trace the source of all the positive cases, reports suggest that a woman who was selling dry fish in a market in the town may have been a 'super spreader'. The woman was said to be a primary contact of a person who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month.

Another possible reason for the increase in the number of positive cases is said to be due to a woman from Yepur village, located close to Suryapet town, who participated in a self-help group (SHG) workshop in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, reports added. The village reported 13 of the 26 cases that came to light on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked senior officials to visit the districts to assess implementation of the government decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

KCR also reviewed the COVID-19 situation and lockdown implementation.

IANS inputs

Read:

Telangana to no longer collect samples from dead bodies for COVID-19 testing

12-yr-old dies on 150 km walk from Telangana to Chhattisgarh in lockdown

Motorists in Telangana must carry address proof while stepping out, say police