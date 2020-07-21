24-year-old Chennai doctor dies by suicide in Stanley Hospital, probe on

M Kannan had joined the hospital as a PG resident in June.

Coronavirus Death

A 24-year-old doctor working at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai died by suicide in the menâ€™s hostel early on Monday. He is suspected to have taken his own life owing to work-related stress.

According to reports, M Kannan, an orthopedic postgraduate doctor was involved in handling COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hailing from Udumalaipettai in Tamil Nadu, Kannan had completed MBBS in Government Medical College in Thanjavur and had joined Stanley Hospital in June. He was reportedly seen attending to patients till 1.30 am on Monday after which he went to his room in the third floor of the hostel. A few hours later he was found lying on the ground, with multiple fractures. His friends rushed him to the hospital ICU and alerted the authorities, who in turn alerted the police.

They also registered an FIR under section 174 of the CrPC (Unnatural death) and are investigating. The police said that Kannan did not leave any note.

While internal groups of doctors have expressed concern that he might have taken his life due to work pressure, policeâ€™s preliminary investigation has revealed that he was under a lot of stress for personal problems.

Meanwhile, the number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed 50,000 on Monday with 51,348 active cases. Over 1.21 lakh persons have been discharged on recovery from COVID-19 and the state has reported 2,551 deaths till date due to the disease. Tamil Nadu has tested over 19.84 lakh samples till date and reported over 1.75 lakh positive cases of COVID-19 so far.

Chennai alone reported almost 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with over 15,000 patients still being treated for the disease.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.