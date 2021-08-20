2.38 lakh tonnes coal missing from North Chennai Thermal Power plant: TN Min

The discrepancy between the record and the stock came to light during the inspection by a three-member team on August 6 and 9 respectively, said Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji.

news Power

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, on Friday, August 20, claimed that about 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal, which was meant to fuel the thermal power plant in North Chennai, has gone missing. The Minister said that the discrepancy between records and the stock on hand came to light when a few senior officials recently inspected the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) at Ennore in Chennai.

"The discrepancy between the record and the stock came to light during the inspection by a three-member team, which includes director of generation and director of distribution, on August 6 and 9 respectively. During the stock verification, the officials found that 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal worth Rs 85 crore was not in reserve," the Minister told reporters. The stock was verified as on March-end this year, he said, adding that a clear picture would emerge once a detailed probe is taken up.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that about 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal seem to have gone missing. There should not be any variation in the figures on records and stock had the administration been proper," Balaji said.

A detailed probe would be taken up on the issue and in order to ascertain the truth on coal allocation an enquiry would also be initiated at the thermal power plants at Tuticorin and Mettur (Salem), the Electricity Minister said.

In late July this year, Minister Senthil had made a surprise visit to the NCTPS after a few environmental activists had flagged concerns over the work of a coal conveyor belt on the Kosasthalai river, reported DTNext. The activists had alleged the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) of allowing encroachment and contaminating water.

The coal-fired NCTPS sources the raw material from Mahanadhi coalfields Limited (Talchar & IB Valley), Orissa, Eastern coalfields Limited and utilises the seawater as coolant. The Commercial Operation for NCTPS II (2x600 MW) commenced in March 2014 for Unit-I and May the same year for Unit-II.