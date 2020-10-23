23-year-old employee of Trans Kitchen arrested for Sangeetha's murder

Police Commissioner Sumit Saran tells TNM that a 'personal dispute' was the cause for the murder.

news Crime

The Coimbatore police have arrested a 23-year-old man named Rajesh, in connection with the murder of Sangeetha, a 60-year-old trans woman entrepreneur in the district. Police Commissioner Sumit Saran tells TNM that a 'personal dispute' was the cause for the murder. Reports meanwhile suggest that Sangeetha was killed by Rajesh for allegedly rejecting his sexual advances.

Police confirm that Rajesh who is from Nagapattinam district was working for Sangeetha at the Covai Trans Kitchen, a biryani joint that was opened at RS Puram in September. He had been employed one-and-a-half months ago, as per their investigations. Sangeetha and Rajesh were involved in a personal dispute for a month since his employment, the Commissioner says.

Their disagreement boiled over on Sunday and Rajesh allegedly stabbed Sangeetha in the neck before stuffing her into a plastic barrel filled with water. He further added salt to the barrel to delay decomposition and avoid detection. He then absconded from the area. Her body was finally discovered on Wednesday and three special teams had been formed to nab the murderer.

According to many reports, Rajesh was allegedly sexually harassing Sangeetha and when she threatened to file a police complaint, he murdered her. The Commissioner, however, dismissed this claim.

"This was a personal dispute," he says, not elaborating further. “They were working together. And there seems to have been a dispute between the both of them and a third person,” he adds.

The Saibaba Colony police meanwhile have registered a case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We are still conducting interrogations with the accused and a final FIR will be based on his admissions to us," says a source in the police station.