23-year-old Chennai woman who allegedly killed her harasser, arrested

Crime

On Monday, the 54-year-old man was found dead at a playground in Washermenpet in Chennai.

A 23-year-old Chennai woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 54-year-old man. On Monday, the victim, Sekar alias Amman Sekar, was found dead with his throat slit and his eyes glued shut at a playground in Washermenpet in Chennai. Now, the police have arrested a young woman – a friend of Sekar’s daughter – for the murder. According to reports, the woman was being sexually abused for over four years by Sekar, and she decided to kill him to stop the harassment.

According to The Hindu, on Monday night, a passerby informed the control room about a body with injuries found on Cross Road in Washermanpet. The body was then sent for post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Sekar alias Amman Sekar, of Sathangadu in Tiruvottiyur.

Reports state that the woman, a friend of the deceased’s daughter, was subjected to repeated abuse for close to 4.5 years. He had befriended her when she visited their house as a teenager and continued to sexually abuse her over the years.

Recently, when he came to know that she was going to get married, he allegedly threatened her and her family members that he would leak private photos of her if she married someone else. TOI states that her family members knew of the abuse and yet they remained silent since Sekar provided them financial support.

Unable to put up with the abuse any longer, the woman invited him to their usual meeting place in Washermenpet on Monday. There, she asked him to close his eyes on the pretext of surprising him, and quickly applied strong glue on his eyelids and then slit his throat. The New Washermenpet police registered a case and she was arrested the next day.