22-year-old TN man dies a day after release from police custody, family alleges torture

The young man was identified as L Manikandan, a college student from Ramanathapuram district. But police have denied allegations of custodial torture.

A 22-year-old man was found lying dead in his house in Ramanathapuram district, one day after he was released from police custody. In the wee hours of Sunday morning, L Manikandan was found lying motionless in his house in Neerkozhiyenthal village near Mudkulathur. Following this, his family has alleged that police officers to responsible for his death due to custodial torture. The family has also demanded action against the police officers of the Keezhathooval station who questioned Manikandan.

On Saturday, officers of the Keezhathooval station, who were conducting vehicle checks on the Paramakudi-Keezhathooval road, stopped Manikandan. The 22-year-old student studying in Kamuthi in Ramnad was passing by on a two wheeler, with a friend riding pillion. According to reports, Manikandan did not pay heed to the police officers and continued to speed, without stopping. This led to the police chasing and catching him. He was brought to the Keezhathooval police station where he was questioned for 2.5 hours. Following this, the police rang up Manikandanâ€™s mother and asked her to pick him up from the station. Manikandan had allegedly told his mother that he had been beaten up by some cops. A few hours later, on Sunday morning, he was found lying in his house. He was frothing from his mouth and rushed to the Mudkulathur General Hospital where was declared dead. Following this, his family blockaded a road and demanded justice for Manikandan.

Following the custodial death allegations, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police E Karthik IPS denied allegations of custodial torture. He added that the police had CCTV (Close Circuit TV), audio recordings and other evidence to prove that there was no custodial torture in Manikandanâ€™s case. CCTV footage clips from social media show Manikandan walking into the police station in a light blue shirt, while the second CCTV clip shows a senior officer questioning Manikandan without physically touching him.

Ramnad cops release CCTV footage of L Manikandan being questioned, deny allegations of custodial torture @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/YzVDn3bUZ6 December 6, 2021

SP Kartik added that Manikandan did not cooperate during the vehicle check-ups, and that the police had to track him down and bring him back. However, when the police noticed Manikandanâ€™s two-wheeler license plate which did not contain 65 (the vehicle number) in Ramnad district. Following this the Keezhathooval police took Manikandan back to the station for a short enquiry.

SP Karthik added that soon after he was brought to the station, the police officers informed Manikandanâ€™s mother. According to the SP, Manikandanâ€™s mother was present throughout the enquiry proceedings. Manikandanâ€™s mother, a village head and one more person arrived at the police station on Saturday evening and picked Manikandan up. The police officers have also said that there were no injury marks on his body. He added that Manikandan was a student and therefore, the police had not registered an FIR (First Information Report) against him and that he was let off with a warning. With the autopsy report, the reasons for Manikandanâ€™s death will be confirmed.

However, Manikandanâ€™s family have refused to accept his body.