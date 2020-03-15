218 students stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy brought back to India

Those who arrived in India early Monday morning include 211 students and 7 people who were brought in on compassionate grounds.

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrived in India on Monday on a special Air India flight that was flown to Milan airport. Those who arrived in India early on Monday include 211 students and 7 people who were brought in on compassionate grounds. All the passengers will be quarantined for 14 days, Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry, V Muraleedharan tweeted on Sunday.

The Indians had been stranded in Italy as the country announced a lockdown following the rising number of casualties due to coronavirus. The flight, operated on a Boeing 787, arrived back to India on Monday early morning.

211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight from Milan. Special thanks to Air India team & Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern Italy.

The airline had suspended operations on Delhi-Rome and Delhi-Milan routes till March 28. Besides, the airline had on March 9 said that in accordance with the circular of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or South Korea and entering India will need a certificate of a negative test for COVID-19 from labs authorised by these countries. Several students had been stuck at the Milan airport after they were not allowed to board the Air India flight they were supposed to fly on since they did not have the certificate.

Earlier, Air India had cancelled flights to Shanghai from January 31 to February 14 and to Hong Kong from February 7 until March 28. Air India last month extended the suspension of Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi-Hong Kong services till June 30.

Meanwhile, 234 Indians stranded in COVID-19 affected Iran have also reached India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday. These include 131 students and 103 pilgrims. This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from Iran. The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday. The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims was brought back from Iran on Tuesday.

The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 cases across India have risen to more than 90.

