‘Air India didn’t inform us’: Indians stuck in Milan without corona-negative certificate

Air India has refused to fly passengers from Italy who do not have a certificate stating that they have tested negative for coronavirus. However, many of the students never knew about such a rule.

Around 20 students from various parts of India are stuck at the Milan airport in Italy after Air India refused to fly them out of the country since they do not have a certificate stating that they have tested negative for coronavirus. Some of the students who spoke to TNM stated that they were given no intimation by the airline carrier that they were required to carry such a certificate.

A March 5 travel advisory issued by the Indian government makes it compulsory for passengers traveling from COVID-19 affected countries of Italy and South Korea to carry a certificate stating that they had tested negative for the virus. “In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers traveling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of these countries,” reads the advisory. The Indian government stated that the compulsory certificate would be made enforceable at 12 am (midnight) on March 10.

The group of students had all booked tickets to India on an Air India flight scheduled to depart from Milan at 8 pm on March 10. The airlines called most of them on March 10 itself to inform them that they cannot fly without a certificate.

Swathy Madhi, a student hailing from Chennai, studies at the Polytechnic University of Milan was not aware of the certificate, as there was no word from the government or the airline. She had booked her ticket on March 7. "Why did Air India not inform us? How does the government expect us to get COVID-19 negative certificate? We are students. Unlike families settled here, we don't have family doctors who can even refer us to labs or give us certificates," said Swathy.

Vamsi, a native of Vijayawada, who has been studying at the University of Milan told TNM that it was only at the check-in counter, Air India told them that only those who had negative COVID-19 certificates can board. “The flight left without 150 passengers,” Vamsi added.

Vraj Mistry, one of the students stuck at the airport, stated that it has been difficult to get such a certificate since the Italian government has asked asymptomatic people to remain at home and not try to get themselves tested. In India as well, doctors have advised people who are asymptomatic to stay at home and not risk infection. Milan is one of the cities worst-affected by coronavirus and has been under lockdown since March 8. Stepping outside is not safe, the students pointed out.

“The doctors in Italy have asked people who do not show any symptoms to not come to the hospitals. They already have many cases and it is risky since we can catch the infection by going to the hospital. Private doctors are also not available. We also did not have any format or any more information about the certificate and the Italian government has refused such a service to us, which anyway takes 3-4 days, so we decided to stick to the plan and come to the airport,” said Vraj, who studies in Turin, located around 140 kilometres away, and travelled to Milan airport by train. Vraj was also scheduled to travel on the 8 pm Air India flight to Delhi and then onwards to Ahmedabad. He had booked his ticket on March 9.

Vamsi pointed out that Indian students are at a disadvantage given that most of them don’t speak Italian. He also said that as they don’t have Italian health insurance, getting an appointment with a doctor is difficult, especially so in the present crisis. Vraj told TNM that the number of flights that are departing from Milan to India has also been reduced.

“We also contacted the Indian Embassy about this. They told us to go ahead with self-attestation. We have told the airlines also that we are ready to self-attest and be quarantined separately for whatever time when we go to India. But the airline officials are not letting us board,” Vraj said.

#Thread Many students stuck at Milan airport after they were not allowed to board Air India flight since they did not have a certificate stating that they tested negative for #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/JC0k8A7B4C — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) March 11, 2020

