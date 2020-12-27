200 booked in Kerala for holding DJ party on Christmas, flouting COVID-19 norms

The police are probing if any drugs were used in the party held at Pozhiyoor beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

Two hundred people in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram have been booked for participating and holding a massive DJ party, flouting the COVID-19 protocol, on the night of December 25. The party organisers did not have the necessary permission to have the party which was held on Christmas night at Pozhiyoor beach in Thiruvananthapuram. Videos of the party are now being shared widely in social media.

The DJ party was organised by some local residents, and invitations of the party, by a group called Freakz, had been doing rounds in social media. “Though no permission was granted, they went ahead and conducted the event which lasted from 7 pm to 1 am on Saturday,” police officials said.

A case has been registered against the organisers and some of the participants under the Kerala Epidemic Disease COVID-19 regulation.

Pozhiyoor beach is a popular tourist destination in Thiruvananthapuram district. According to reports, the police is probing if any drugs were used in the party. Meanwhile, according to a section of reports, there have been criticisms that police did not intervene in the party despite it being held in an open space for many hours. Reportedly, it was after receiving some complaints that there was an intervention.

Notably, COVID-19 situation in Kerala continues to be concerning as it is one of the states with the highest active COVID-19 cases in the country. The state recorded 3,527 new cases and 21 more new deaths on Saturday, taking the total death count to 2,952. In the last 24 hours, 35,586 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stands at 9.91 per cent, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release. Meanwhile, the state is also actively screening those returnees from the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from PTI)

