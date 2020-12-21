Rave party busted in Kerala's Vagamon, 60 arrested

Banned drugs such as LSD, heroin, marijuana and gum were seized from the raided party.

news Crime

Kerala Police arrested over 60 people on Sunday night days after busting a rave party and seizing drugs in Vagamon in Keralaâ€™s Idukki district. The party, which was being held at a private resort in Idukki, was busted on Wednesday night. The resort is reportedly owned by a former CPI Panchayat president who lives in the locality.

According to reports, the Idukki Superintendent of Police received a tip-off that a rave was being held, and by Wednesday afternoon the top cop arranged a 100-member squad of police officers, which included women officers as well. Sixty people, out of which 25 are women, have been taken into custody after the raid. Banned drugs such as LSD, heroin, gum, marijuana, etc were seized from the venue.

LSD, colloquially known as acid, is a hallucinogenic drug. Effects of the drug include altered thoughts, feelings, and awareness of oneâ€™s surroundings. Some users also have visual and auditory hallucinations. Marijuana, also known, as cannabis is a psychoactive drug used for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Officials from neighbourhood police stations were roped in to form a team and raid the locality. Reports also state that the private resort where the rave was being held, had earlier too been under police scanner for hosting similar raves.

Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings including night parties have been curtailed in the state. According to reports, the police received information that the party at Vagamonâ€™s resort also had prominent guests.

Reports have also stated that people from the film industry and the TV industry were included in the list of guests who have now been arrested from the venue. The private resort has been identified as Cliff Inn, in Vattathala in Vagamon.