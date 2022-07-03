2 Hyderabad metro stations to be temporarily closed for PM Modiâ€™s Parade Ground meet

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the BJP's public meeting at Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on July 3, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that the metro stations of Paradise, Parade Ground and JBS will be closed between 5.30 pm and 8 pm. Trains will not halt at these stations during this time, owing to security concerns expressed by authorities, HMRL announced. Corridor 2 trains along the JBS-MGBS route will only run between Secunderabad West and MGBS during this time. However, there will be no change in train movement and station stoppages in Corridor 1, on the Miyapur-LB Nagar route, HMRL said.

The public meeting is titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', and comes on the heels of the party's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad. It is being speculated that PM Modi may sound the poll bugle at the public meeting for the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana to prepare the BJP cadre for the electoral contest. Modi, who landed in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 2, to attend the BJP's two-day National Executive Committee meeting, will address the rally on Sunday evening.

During his last visit to the city on May 26, Modi, indirectly referring to the TRS party, lashed out at family politics saying 'parivaarvadi' is democracy's "greatest enemy". He had expressed confidence that the BJP would storm to power in the state in the next Assembly elections. According to political pundits, Modi is expected to continue his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the ruling TRS.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Saturday in a party meeting in support of opposition parties' presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha slammed Modi and demanded that the PM should answer questions being raised by people in his public meeting on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who oversaw the arrangement of the meeting, on Friday said over 3,000 police personnel including Special Police, Greyhounds and Octopus, will be deployed for the meeting. He also said officials of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and the Hyderabad civic body have made arrangements for parking of vehicles that ferry public for the meeting.

