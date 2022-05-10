19 advocates barred from practicing by Bar Council in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Almost all the advocates were suspended for their involvement in criminal cases, suppression of facts while applying for enrollment, and adverse orders from the lower courts and the High Court.

news Legal

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Monday, May 9, passed orders restraining 19 lawyers, including three women advocates, from practising in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in their names or in any assumed names due to various anti-professional activities. The Council, at a meeting on May 4, had resolved to put the 19 under suspension until the charges against them are cleared.

J Lenin of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry was barred for insisting on enrolling a person as an advocate against the norms and also for posting defamatory messages in social media, and for practising as an advocate in another name. I Ezhilarasan and S Nathiya of Erode had been booked in a narcotic case in their district; A Murugaiyan from Old Pallavaram in Chennai was involved in a job racketing case and issued fabricated notification in the name of Tamil Nadu state consumer disputes redressal commission, Chennai.

Further, V Virumandi from Chrompet and H Rajesh Kannan from Tiruvallur were barred from practicing for suppression of employment during their enrollment; TA Velanandhan, also from Tiruvallur has been accused of suppressing criminal cases against him and a pending history sheet; and four lawyers - Manohara Reddy, V Bharathi, K Selvi (three from Hosur) and M Sankar from Dharmapuri has a case pending against them for filing fake motor accident claim petitions before courts by using fake/fabricated medical bills.

According to reports, PR Adikesavan from Chennai, had prevented the police from executing a non-bailable arrest warrant and also wanted to examine the judge who issued the warrant. He had further demanded the recusal of another judge who was hearing a suo motu contempt proceeding against him. T Muthuraj from Cuddalore has been an accused in a POCSO case at Vadapalani All Women Police Station (AWPS).

Further, G Sathish Kumar from Chennai has a murder case against him, A Dineshbabu from Tiruvannamalai has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, I Prabhu from Kanniyakumari has a murder charge, A Parthiban from Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur was convicted in a criminal case by Judicial Magistrate II in Tiruppur and also sentenced to one year imrisonment. Further, V Surendiran from Nagapattinam has been booked in a murder case.

The notification, issued by the secretary of the bar council, has been sent to 23 parties, including the Registrar of Supreme Court, the Secretary of the Bar Council of India, The Registrar of all High Courts, all the judges in the state, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government, The Secretary of Tamil Nadu Law Department, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Commissioner of Police, Chennai and all the Bar Associations in the State, and all the authorities have been sought to circulate the copies of the notification to all officers under their jurisdiction. Further, the bar associations are also requested to put up notification on their notice boards.

(With PTI inputs)