187 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka: 45 with no apparent travel, contact history

Among the districts, Udupi reported the most new cases with 73 patients; Bengaluru city reported 28 cases while Kalaburagi reported 24 new cases.

On Monday, Karnataka reported an addition of 187 new COVID-19 cases and one new coronavirus-related fatality on Monday, a day after it recorded the highest single day spike of 299 cases. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 3,408 while the death toll due to the disease rose to 52.

12 people among the 2,026 presently undergoing treatment in Karnataka are admitted in intensive care units (ICUs).

110 patients were discharged from designated hospitals on Monday.

Among the 187 new cases, 117 were interstate passengers who had come to Karnataka. 114 of them had recently returned from Maharashtra. The other three patients in the interstate category travellers returned from Rajasthan (1) and Gujarat (2).

Three were three patients who came from UAE to the state, and all are residents of Udupi.

Among the rest of the 67 cases, 45 cases have no relevant travel or contact history. Most of these cases – 37 – are concentrated in Udupi district.

Eight patients were in contact with already infected patients and another eight persons are intrastate returnees from Bengaluru (seven residents of Shivamogga and one from Dharwad).

Four patients were suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) while another two were suffering from ILI (influenza like illness).

Among the districts, Udupi reported the most new cases at 73, Bengaluru city reported 28 cases and Kalaburagi reported 24 new cases.

Officials in Udupi told TNM that the surge in cases could continue for a few more days since more than 3,000 samples are pending results in the district. In the last two weeks, more than 8,500 people have returned from other states, particularly from Maharashtra, and from abroad.

Among other major affected districts now are also Hassan and Shivamogga, which reported 16 and nine cases respectively.

Bengaluru continues to remain the most affected with COVID-19, with total cases rising to 385 and total deaths at 11.

Considering only active cases, Yadgir is the worst affected with 257 COVID-19 patients, followed by Mandya with 224 cases, and Udupi with 196 cases. Raichur is the next worst affected with 179 active cases.