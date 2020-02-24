18-month-old girl accidentally mowed down by father’s car in Hyderabad, dies

The mishap occurred in the Barkas area of Chandrayangutta during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

In a tragic accident in Hyderabad, an 18-month-old baby died after accidentally being run over by a car driven by her father. The mishap occurred in the Barkas area of Chandrayangutta during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to Chandrayangutta police, early on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Khaled Saari, a driver by profession, was taking his car out around 3.45 am. As he started his car, his 18-month- old daughter Huda happened to move in front of the car. Khaled, who failed to notice her, moved his car ahead. With this, his daughter was mowed by the front tyres of the car and suffered severe head injuries, according to the police.

On realising what had happened, Khaled and his family members rushed to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared that Huda was brought dead around 5 am, according to reports.

A local resident reported the incident to the Chandrayangutta police who were patrolling the area around 4 am. Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence).

In the recent past, children have lost their lives in cars on multiple occasions, due to suffocation after being trapped inside by mistake while playing. Last year, in Nizamabad, a 5-year-old and 10-year-old were found dead in the backseat of a parked car, a day after they went missing. The children were believed to have entered the car while playing and accidentally locked themselves in. In the same year, a 7-year-old boy in Vizag who entered an unlocked car to play with the toys inside, suffocated and lost his life after the car was automatically locked.

In a similar incident in 2017, a two-year-old boy in Hyderabad who had accidentally locked himself inside his father’s car lost his life while being taken to the hospital.