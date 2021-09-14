17-yr-old Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, second NEET-related death in a week

After writing NEET, police said Kanimozhi had been depressed about her performance and had told her parents that she may not clear the exam.

In less than three days, Tamil Nadu reported its second suicide due to NEET. On Monday, September 13, Kanimozhi, a 17-year-old girl from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district, ended her life. The previous death was reported on Saturday, September 11, when 20-year-old Salem youth Dhanush died by suicide the night before taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), over fear of failing the exam the third time.

Hailing from a Most Backward Caste (MBC) community, Kanimozhi was the younger daughter of Karunanidhi and Vijayalakshmi, who are both advocates. Kanimozhi had written NEET on September 12. According to the police, she had been depressed about her performance and had told her parents that she may not clear the exam.

On Monday evening, Kanimozhi took her own life when her parents had gone to a nearby village. The parents found her body on returning home. The Udayarpalayam police have registered a case and sent the body for autopsy to the Jayankondam Government Hospital.

It is to be noted that Kanimozhi secured 462 marks out of 500 in Class 10 and 562 marks out of 600 in Class 12.

Kanimozhi’s is the third suicide due to NEET in Ariyalur district, after the death of Vignesh in 2020 and S Anitha in 2017. All three students had secured excellent marks in their Class 12 exams.

In the case of Dhanush too, he had secured excellent marks in Class 12 and had been unable to clear NEET twice. Over fear of failing the exam the third time, he ended his life the night before the NEET exam scheduled on September 13. “Dhanush studied hard to clear the exam for the third time. However, the fear of failing the exam took over him,” his brother Nishnath said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 13 passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill to scrap NEET.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24x7 Helpline: 9820466726