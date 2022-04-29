17-yr-old girl in Telangana kills father allegedly over property dispute

Police said they received a complaint from the family that the girl hit her 45-year-old father with a stick on the head after a quarrel related to property documents.

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl allegedly killed her father over a property dispute in Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Friday, April 28. The incident occurred in the Vemunuru village of the district. Police said they received a complaint from her brother that the girl attacked her father, 45-year-old Mallam Venkanna, with a stick, resulting in his death. A case was registered based on the complaint, police said.

Police said the complaint stated that the girl had a quarrel with her father, who worked as a daily wage worker, over an issue related to property documents. An argument broke out between them on the issue on Friday and the girl in a fit of rage attacked her father with a stick, the complaint said. The man sustained bleeding injuries to his head and died on the spot. Police said they have taken up an investigation and will inquire if anyone other than the daughter was involved in the incident.

Last year in August, in another gruesome crime over a property dispute, a 55-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter were stabbed to death by a close relative in Sattenapalli in Andhra Pradesh. Police investigation revealed that the motive was an alleged property dispute over six acres of land, between the womenâ€™s family and the accused Srinivasa Rao, who was Padmavathiâ€™s nephew.

In August 2020, in another shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, a man in Visakhapatnam hit his son with a hammer on his head repeatedly following an argument over a property. The father Veerraju hit his 40-year-old son Jalaraju with a hammer, killing him. The incident was caught on CCTV. The video showed the son working on something when his father, wearing a vest and a lungi, walked around his son, picked up a hammer and walked towards him, raised both hands and landed several powerful blows on his head.

