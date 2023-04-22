15 districts in Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall on April 23: IMD

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry from April 24 to April 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in fifteen districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 23. This announcement comes as a relief to the people of Tamil Nadu as temperatures have been soaring close to 38 degree Celsius the past few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Salem, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai are likely to receive heavy rainfall on April 23.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry from April 24 to April 26. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for April 26 as well.

Chennai has so far recorded temperatures as high as 40-41 degree Celsius. According to reports, Chennai will experience a temperature of 38 to 39 degrees over the next two days but with the light to moderate rain that is expected, the temperature is expected to cool down a little. The RMC report also issued a disclaimer that the high temperatures across the city can cause fatigue and discomfort to people, especially older people and children.

According to RMCâ€™s reports, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Chennai over the next 48 hours. Light to moderate thunderstorms are also expected in the city while the maximum temperature is expected to be 36-37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees.