15% commission demand: Contractor associations in Karnataka split over allegations

President of the Karnataka Contractors Association, D Kempanna said, “We have not received any formal complaints related to bribes or commissions.”

A letter written by a Bengaluru-based contractors association accusing the Congress government of corruption has created a wedge among contractors. The letter was submitted to the Karnataka Governor by the BBMP Karyanirata Guttigedarara Sangha (BBMP Working Contractors Association). But the Karnataka Contractors’ Association, which is the biggest association in the state, has distanced itself from it.

The BBMP Working Contractors Association, had alleged that bills running into crores of work they had done during the previous BJP government’s regime was not being cleared by the Congress government. They have also alleged that a commission of 10-15% was being sought on behalf of the Bengaluru City Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

With the letter grabbing headlines, the KSCA, called for an emergency meeting at its office in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru on August 9. D Kempanna, the president of the association, told the media, “To date, we have not received any formal complaints regarding corruption by this government. While we are aware of the claims being made about commissions and bribes, we cannot take any action without verifiable evidence. It is crucial that those making these allegations come forward with specific information so that we can properly investigate the matter.” The BBMP Contractors Association, which is part of the KSCA has also distanced itself from the letter sent by the BBMP Working Contractors Association.

Kempanna added, “These allegations seem to be coming from a specific group of individuals, and without definitive evidence.” The Karnataka Contractors Association, had created a huge furore in the state, when they accused the previous Basavaraj Bommai government of asking for 40% bribes. These allegations, many believe, contributed to the BJP’s loss in the state election. 82-year-old Kempanna had been arrested briefly by the police after then BJP Minister of Horticulture Munirathna filed a case of defamation.

Though the KSCA maintains that they have received no complaints of bribery demands, they do agree that bills have piled up. The association wants the government to clear these bills.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Working Contractors Association presented their grievances to former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, urging him to intervene and speak to Bengaluru City Development Minister DK Shivakumar. The association had also submitted a detailed letter outlining their concerns to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on August 8.

DK Shivakumar distanced himself from the accusations and said that the contractors' allegations were part of a larger political ploy. He maintained that his focus was on ensuring proper governance and adherence to established procedures. “There will be no problem with making payments to contractors who have done their work. We know who is behind every one of these contractors. We will not be cowed down by blackmail tactics,” he said.

Meanwhile, BBMP Contractors Association (under state association) President R Ambikapathy said that his organisation sought the government's attention only to settle pending bills for completed projects.