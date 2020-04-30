138 more cases in Chennai, six zones in the city most impacted

In Chennai, as of Thursday morning, Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (zone 6) had the maximum number of active cases with 135 patients receiving treatment at hospitals.

Chennai reported its highest ever single day rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 138 new cases. With this, the total number of COVID-19 in the city stands at 906. In Tamil Nadu meanwhile the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday was 161.

In Chennai, as of Thursday morning, Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (zone 6) had the maximum number of active cases with 135 patients receiving treatment at hospitals. This is followed by Royapuram with 119 active cases, and Teynampet with 61 cases. Tondiarpet has 55 cases, Kodambakkam 42 cases, Valasaravakkam 23 cases, Adyar and Thiruvottiyur 12 active cases each.

The following zones in the city have the least number of COVID-19 cases â€“ Alandur with 3 cases, Perungudi with 2 cases, and Manali and Madhavaram recording one each.

Outside of Chennai, five cases each have been recorded in Chengalpattu and Madurai, three each in Ramanathapuram and Kancheepuram, two in Perambalur and one each in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Salem, and Thiruvallur districts, on Thursday.

Among these new patients, nine are children below 10 years of age.

No new deaths have been reported, and 48 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 1258.

Over the past couple of days, Chennai has consistently been reporting more number of COVID-19 cases daily, staying on top of the stateâ€™s COVID-19 chart since the very beginning. The district is the biggest hotspot in the state and is followed by Coimbatore that has only 141 COVID-19 cases as on date.

The spike in cases in Tamil Nadu can also be attributed to increased testing. Tamil Nadu has tested 1,19,748 samples so far of which 9,787 have been tested just on Wednesday. While official data has not been released yet, thatâ€™s an average of over 1400 tests per million in the state, compared to Indiaâ€™s average of 602 tests per million.

Of the 27 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, 15 are from Chennai. As of Thursday morning, Chennai had reported 215 recoveries and 536 active cases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced, after his meeting with District Secretaries on Wednesday, that a special team will be formulated to study community transmission of the viral infection in the city of Chennai. Moreover, the top six highly affected zones in the city â€“ Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (zone 6), Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9) and Kodambakkam (zone 10) â€“ will have one Field Support Team (FST) each assigned to oversee its containment measures, provision of essential services, contact tracing and testing.