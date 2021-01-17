13-year-old in Chennai who went out dog walking found dead in canal

When the dog returned home and the boy didn't the parents launched a search party.

news Death

A 13-year-old boy from Chennai's Urapakkam area was found dead on Saturday, a day after he went missing. The boy was last seen by his parents on Friday when he left the house to take the family's pet dog for a walk. But while the dog returned, the boy did not, and the parents immediately launched a search for him with their neighbours.

The missing teenager, Mukesh Kumar, was a class eight student and left his house after online classes for the day had ended. According to reports, his parents Ponnurangam (50) and Leelarani (42) were waiting for him to return from the walk at their residence in Swami Vivekanandar Nagar. When search efforts by the family and neighbours didn't yield any results, they informed the local police in Otteri, who then filed a case and began searching for the missing boy.

On Saturday morning, residents of Guduvancheri informed the police that a body was found floating in a canal, close to Mukesh's residence. The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital. The Otteri police then asked the family to check if the body found was that of their son's and the father Ponnurangam confirmed it was. According to reports, the police suspect that the boy slipped and fell into the canal while walking the dog. The canal had reportedly been flooded after recent rains.

The recent rains that have continued through Tamil Nadu, coupled with crumbling civic infrastructure, have led to multiple deaths in Chennai and other districts.

In Chennai, a mother and daughter fell into an open stormwater drain in December and died. The two women were travelling by two-wheeler after purchasing groceries and met with this fatal accident in Mogappair. It was reported that the mother lost control of the bike as there was water to the height of three feet in the drain.