12-yr-old in Kerala injured after bomb in ice-cream container explodes

A 12-year-old student and native of Narivayal here was injured when a bomb in a ball-shaped ice-cream container that he had found and was playing with exploded, police said on Monday. None of the children with him were injured, the police said. Two other unexploded ice-ream balls were found at the spot, a police officer said and added that scientific analysis of their contents was being carried out.

Police said they were investigating to find where the bombs came from and who put them in the ice-cream containers. According to the police, the children were playing cricket when their ball fell into the adjacent property.

While searching for their ball, the children found three ice-cream balls lying there and they picked them up. One of the balls exploded when the 12-year-old boy threw it while playing, police said. This is the second such incident reported from Kannur district this year.

Earlier in May, two children were injured in a similar blast. The bomb was hidden inside an ice-cream cup which the kids had picked up for playing and injured the two after it burst. The incident took place near Padikachal in Kannurâ€™s Muzhakkunnu police station limits. The boys, aged five and one-and-half, suffered injuries and were admitted in different hospitals.

Similar incidents have been reported from Kannur district in the past also. In 2019, a bomb stored in the house of an RSS worker in the district burst and injured two children in his family. Both the children suffered serious injuries. The man, Shibu, a native of Naduvil in Kannur, was booked by the police after the incident.

Last September, a blast occurred under Kadirur police station limit in Kannur while a group of men were allegedly making steel bombs. One of the injured, who also took part in making the bombs, was identified as Rameesh, an accused in the murder case of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan.

With PTI inputs